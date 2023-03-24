In Chico’s stores all throughout Alabama, a really special event will be taking place tomorrow, as Ms. Senior Alabama presents Dare to Dream with a Queen. Ms. Senior Alabama is an organization that seeks to enrich the lives of Senior women, as well as giving them a chance to spread their years of wisdom for all to hear. . The Ms. Senior Alabama women will greet shoppers, assist in choosing styles, model clothing, and encourage other women that you have a purpose in the community at all ages, and it is never too late to fulfill your dreams. The theme for Ms. Senior Alabama 2023 is “Dare to Dream…Don’t dream your life – live your dreams.” Check out today’s Things to do with Theo to learn more!