Danny Lipford from “Today’s Homeowner” is Seeking Locations/Homeowners to Appear on Upcoming Season

To be considered for an episode, you must reside in Mobile or Baldwin County. 

Ready to have some fun and receive some home improvements? Fill in the form below for a chance to appear on "Today's Homeowner!

“Today’s Homeowner” is launching a big campaign seeking locations/homeowners from the Gulf Coast area to appear on the new season of “Today’s Homeowner” TV, and Danny wants to invite YOU! ​​​​​​​
 

Are you an enthusiastic homeowner in the Mobile/Baldwin County area who’s ready to dig in with Danny and his crew? Well, they are ready to hear from you. All you have to do is go www.TodaysHomeowner.com/locations and tell them about yourself, your home, and your projects.

Be sure to keep tuning in to watch Today’s Homeowner every Saturday night at 6:30PM on WKRG!

