The CW has announced a few changes to the prime line-up, something that happens annually in the spring.

Starting Monday, March 16 Supernatural moves to a new time period at 7PM. That’s not all! You’ll also be able to catch the season premiere of Roswell, New Mexico following at 8PM.

