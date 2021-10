MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A Pensacola man was sentenced on Oct. 15, to 10 years in prison for his participation in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine ice.

According to court documents, Jeffery Mason Baisch, 48, distributed methamphetamine he obtained from various suppliers in Baldwin County, Ala. Several coconspirators implicated Baisch in a drug distribution organization operating in central Baldwin County, court documents say.