CW Releases First-Look Photos of STARGIRL

This spring, a new generation of justice is coming to the Gulf Coast CW! This week, The CW Network released a few exclusive first-look photos of the show as well as a 60-second trailer.

The new DC Universe drama series STARGIRL follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore (series star Brec Bassinger, “Bella and the Bulldogs,” “School of Rock,” “The Goldbergs”) as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, the Justice Society of America, in an unpredictable series.

The series focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.

STARGIRL stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Jake Austin Walker, Christopher James Baker and Hunter Sansone. Premiere night to be announced at a later time.

STARGIRL is slated for a second quarter 2020 series premiere, scheduled to begin airing on DC Universe on May 11, 2020.

The CW Network will broadcast episodes the day after its official debut on the DC UNIVERSE Digital Subscription Service. Additionally, every episode of STARGIRL will be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms, following its broadcast on The CW Network, throughout the season.

