MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - The Exploreum Science Center in Downtown Mobile is helping out the medical community during this pandemic. Their doors might be closed but they are staying busy inside.

They are using their 3D printer to print out 'Ear Savers' and are dropping them off at medical centers across Mobile. News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with Donald Comeaux, Executive Director, to see how they are made.