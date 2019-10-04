GCCW Batwoman Launch Party at OWA – Saturday October 5th

Where’s Bruce Wayne? It seems he is missing from Gotham.

Now The Gulf Coast CW needs a new hero to protect the town from villains and monsters haunting The Park at OWA this spooky season.

On Saturday, October 5 from 4pm-8pm, GCCW Star Tori Blackmon will on-site at The Park at OWA looking for Bruce Wayne’s replacement… Batwoman!

You’re invited to join the weekend launch party happening on-site at The Park at OWA, right outside of the Mystic Mansion.

Look for the MISSING BRUCE WAYNE posters and bat-symbols plastered throughout Downtown OWA to guide your search for the new masked hero. When you discover who she is, you and your friends will receive limited-time Batwoman CWag, show posters and “bat-tats” (temporary tattoos that animate digitally when using the special Snapchat filter) courtesy of The Gulf Coast CW.

The new show will be iconic! Join the fun with your family on Saturday night at The Park at OWA!

#Batwoman will air Sunday nights at 7PM this fall.

Be sure to catch the DEBUT this Sunday, October 6th on The Gulf Coast CW!