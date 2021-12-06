CW Insider: What To Watch For On The Gulf Coast CW

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported the first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the state. The case is in a fully vaccinated individual who recently traveled to New York. Officials said the patient was not hospitalized.

Mississippi joins 16 other states (California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Washington) in the U.S. that have reported cases of Omicron.