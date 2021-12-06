CW Insider: What To Watch For On The Gulf Coast CW

- Get ready for a SUPER return. Superman & Lois flies back to The Gulf Coast CW for its sophomore season on Tuesday, January 11th at 7pm.
- The all-new docu-series March, which celebrates the colorful, boisterous and competitive world of HBCU band culture will premiere on Monday, January 24th at 7pm for four weeks. Then, starting February 27th March will move to Sundays at 8pm.
- iHeartRadio airs Wednesday, December 15th at 7pm! This year’s 90-minute holiday music event celebrates the season with performances by Ed Sheeran, BTS Dua Lipa, The Jonas Brothers, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Saweetie and more.