CW Insider | Interview with Black Lightning's China Anne McClain "Hope For Khalil"
(WFNA) - This CW exclusive interview features actress China Anne McClain as she discusses the upcoming season 2 of Black Lightning.
Be sure to catch the fall premiere Tuesday, October 8th on the Gulf Coast CW! You can also find more updates, behind-the-scenes and exclusive content by following the Gulf Coast CW on social media. Go friend us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!
Trending Stories
Mobile County
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Mobile mayor disappointed after city council passes budget
- Private information of nearly 800 USA students accidentally released in mass email
- USA student suspended, food service vendor employee fired following noose investigation
- Mobile County high school students participate in national teen PSA program
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Four-year old child hit by tractor, killed in Molino
- Pensacola K9 Officer gets new life-saving kit from non-profit
- Deputies arrest man after they find large amounts of drugs, cash, and a firearm
- Florida: New fishing rules on snook and redfish due to red tide