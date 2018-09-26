Gulf Coast CW

CW Insider | Interview with Black Lightning's China Anne McClain "Hope For Khalil"

By:

Posted: Sep 26, 2018 05:47 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 05:58 PM CDT

(WFNA) - This CW exclusive interview features actress China Anne McClain as she discusses the upcoming season 2 of Black Lightning.

Be sure to catch the fall premiere Tuesday, October 8th on the Gulf Coast CW! You can also find more updates, behind-the-scenes and exclusive content by following the Gulf Coast CW on social media. Go friend us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter!

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Northwest Florida

Video Center