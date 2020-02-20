CW Insider: Building the Bat Cave

Batwoman: Building the Batcave

(WFNA) Get a closer look into the Batcave with Camrus Johnson and Nicole Kang. Watch as they take CW fans behind the scenes and explore how the famous Batcave came to life. Tune-in and watch the Gulf Coast CW Sundays nights at 7PM to catch Gotham’s protector in action!

About BATWOMAN: Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

