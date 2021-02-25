Starting Monday: Watch Seinfeld All Week to Win

Mobile Ala. (WKRG) — I do not think that there is any doubt that Seinfeld is one of the greatest television shows of all time. Also, I do not think there is any doubt that The Gulf Coast CW is the home of the best entertainment around; so it’s only natural that the best place to find Jerry, Elaine, George, Kramer and the rest of the gang would be on The Gulf Coast CW, twice every weekday at 6PM and 10:30PM, but since you’re reading this I’m sure you already knew that.

What you may not know is that The Gulf Coast CW is giving you an extra reason to watch Seinfeld twice a day! If you tune in to watch Seinfeld Monday, March 1st through Friday March 5th you will have a chance to win a party pack for you and 9 of your friends to hit up Civil Axe Throwing at The Wharf! Now, I was at The Wharf last week to check out the scene at Civil Axe Throwing, and I have to tell you that it is a great time! The contest is simple; watch Seinfeld, laugh your face off, keep an eye out for our special keyword, enter the special keyword for the day and win below! Simple right?

So make sure you tune in to watch Seinfeld Monday March, 1st through Friday March 5th at 6PM or 10:30 PM to get your special keyword, and maybe I’ll see YOU at Civil Axe Throwing with all of your friends!