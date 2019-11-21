CW Confirms Crossover Title Changes

The confirmed titles for CW’s Crossover specials will be CRISIS AFTERMATH I and CRISIS AFTERMATH II
The CW’s crossover’s airdate information remains the same (Sunday, December 8 at 8p and Tuesday, December 10 at 8p.)
Here’s a look at the full schedule:
Sunday 12/8/19
7-8p SUPERGIRL crossover part one
8-9p CRISIS AFTERMATH I
Monday 12/9/19
7-8p BATWOMAN crossover part two
8-9p BLACK LIGHTNING
Tuesday 12/10/19
7-8p THE FLASH crossover part three
8-9p CRISIS AFTERMATH II
Tuesday 1/14/20
7-8p ARROW crossover part four
8-9p DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW crossover part five
Repeats of the crossover episodes part one, two and three will air over three nights in January:
SUPERGIRL on Monday, January 6 at 7p
BATWOMAN on Tuesday, January 7 at 7p
THE FLASH on Monday, January 13 at 7p
A one-time-only repeat of BLACK LIGHTNING will air
on Tuesday, January 7 at 8p.
The post-crossover shows hosted by Kevin Smith will repeat:
CRISIS AFTERMATH I on Monday, January 6 at 8p
CRISIS AFTERMATH II on Monday, January 13 at 8p
