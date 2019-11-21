CW Confirms Crossover Title Changes

The confirmed titles for CW’s Crossover specials will be CRISIS AFTERMATH I and CRISIS AFTERMATH II

The CW’s crossover’s airdate information remains the same (Sunday, December 8 at 8p and Tuesday, December 10 at 8p.)

Here’s a look at the full schedule:

Sunday 12/8/19

7-8p SUPERGIRL crossover part one

8-9p CRISIS AFTERMATH I

Monday 12/9/19

7-8p BATWOMAN crossover part two

8-9p BLACK LIGHTNING

Tuesday 12/10/19

7-8p THE FLASH crossover part three

8-9p CRISIS AFTERMATH II



Tuesday 1/14/20

7-8p ARROW crossover part four

8-9p DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW crossover part five

Repeats of the crossover episodes part one, two and three will air over three nights in January:

SUPERGIRL on Monday, January 6 at 7p

BATWOMAN on Tuesday, January 7 at 7p

THE FLASH on Monday, January 13 at 7p

A one-time-only repeat of BLACK LIGHTNING will air

on Tuesday, January 7 at 8p.

The post-crossover shows hosted by Kevin Smith will repeat:

CRISIS AFTERMATH I on Monday, January 6 at 8p

CRISIS AFTERMATH II on Monday, January 13 at 8p

