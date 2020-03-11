Cumulus Radio is Putting the Gulf Coast to Work!

The Cumulus Career Fair (presented by Alorica) is Thursday March 12th at The Grounds

You are invited to the 2nd Annual “Cumulus Career Fair” presented by Alorica, this Thursday March 12th 2020 from 9am – 2pm at “The Grounds” (1035 Cody Rd. N., Mobile AL 36608).

The “Cumulus Career Fair’s” mission is to help top Gulf Coast talent land new jobs AND provide local companies with a powerful tool to efficiently and quickly fill open positions.

About 1,000-1,500 Gulf Coast job seekers are forecast to attend this FREE EVENT.



Vendors include: Alorica, Evergreen North America Industrial, Faulkner University, Mobile County Personnel Board, Three Fold Cord Solution, Bishop State Adult Education, Easy Heating and Cooling, Mobile Marriott, US Coast Guard Recruiting, Alabama Department of Corrections, Surge Staffing, Provalus, Pilot, Mobile Police Department and Financial Education Services (Trinity).

If you are interested in setting up a Career Booth please call 251-652-2000 otherwise get ready to hear … “You’re Hired.”

For more information contact Cami Marlowe cami@cumulus.com