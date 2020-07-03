Cruising Around Orange Beach for Destination Gulf Coast

ORANGE BEACH, AL (WFNA) – Boating is a huge part of the lifestyle here on the Gulf Coast. Think of all the places you could get to this summer via boat. The Gulf Coast CW crew rented a pontoon boat for the day to explore several key destinations in the area.

Having a fun day out on the water doesn’t need to be stressful. Before we lauched, Captain John from SeaTow helped us out by running through a checklist of everything we need to be considered seaworthy.

Below are necessities to have onboard the vessel:

Lifejackets

Fire Extinguisher

Flares

Type IV Throwable Cushion

It’s also important to check the boat’s kill switch and fuel tank before heading out on the water.

We cruised by Robinson Island, docked at the Flora-Bama Yacht Club for lunch and let loose with dancing at the OSO restaurant. Living in the moment is what it is all about if you want the most out of your Gulf Coast experience!

