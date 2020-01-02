Crisis on Infinite Earths Returns 1/14

Its Raining Supermen!

Brandon Routh & Tyler Hoechlin give a behind the scenes look at The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths, which returns to GCCW on January 14.

Don’t worry if you missed the first 3 episodes in the 5-part crossover. The CW has them available to stream for free via The CW App. Catch up or rewatch your favorite moments before the crossover wraps up in mid-January on The Gulf Coast CW.

Arrow will return on January 14 (part four of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths”) as well as DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (the fifth and final part of the “Crisis on Infinite Earths”.)

For more excitement checkout the Crisis Aftermath, a celebration of the massive DC crossover event hosted by Superfan and frequent series director Kevin Smith.

