Costello’s Butcher Shop offering children lunches amid school closures

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — With children out of school due to coronavirus concerns, a Pensacola butcher shop is doing its part to make sure students in Escambia County get fed.

Costello’s Butcher Shop, 8190 W. Fairfield Drive, is offering free school lunches for students during a time of financial hardship for many Escambia County families.

Owner of the shop Christie Costello said she felt called to do something to help families during this time.

“I knew things were going to change rapidly,” Costello said. “And I knew something was going to happen. I woke up Saturday morning and something just told me I needed to help feed the children.”

Due to an overwhelming amount of support from customers and members of the community who have donated to the cause, Costello’s is offering cereal and milk for breakfast; a sandwich, chips, fruit and a water for lunch; and a snack.

Costello says she has given out about 2,500 bag lunches in about two weeks. She plans to continue offering lunches as long as there is a need.

“It’s very humbling to see it happen and grow so big,” she said. “These are my customers. They come in all the time. They’re good people.”

Customers can help sponsor a child’s lunch for $2.39.