Things To Do With Theo, brought to you by Mountain Dew was joined by a very special guest, Rita Brent, a comedienne who is originally from Jackson, Mississippi who is coming back to the Gulf Coast to perform at the Courtyard by Marriott in Gulfport, Mississippi as a part of Mississippi Greek Week, on Friday, May 27th.

Rita has an amazing story, starting her adult years as a graduate from Jackson State University, an HBCU, as well as joining our armed forces. From there she transitioned to radio where she worked until she made the conscious decision to pursue stand up comedy full time! I think it’s safe to say that Rita has made the right choice, as her quick wit and great delivery has her performing with some of the top comedic acts in America today!

There is no doubt that Rita Brent is not only an up and coming comedienne, but genuinely a future star in the making! This is a Things To Do With Theo that you don’t want to miss!

