We all need to laugh with all that’s going on in the world today, and there is no one better equipped to make that happen than comedian and internet sensation Desi Banks who will be at the Saenger Theater in Pensacola this Saturday night at 7:30pm. If you haven’t heard of him yet, let me give yall some free game; the man has over 7 million Instagram followers and has worked with major names such as Gary Owen, Mike Epps and Bill Bellamy among others. So, if you’re trying to be doubled over laughing, this is the show for you!

