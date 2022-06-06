You may want to get your umbrellas out if you’re going to be in Mobile this Tuesday, because there’s going to be a lot of rain… PURPLE RAIN! The City of Mobile Events will be putting on a tribute show to one of the all time great musicians Prince this Tuesday from 6-9 pm at Cooper Riverside Park in Downtown Mobile! If you’re a fan of the man who was brave enough to take on the music industry and change his name to a symbol, this is definitely an event that you don’t want to miss!

