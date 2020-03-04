Cirque Italia to perform Thursday through Sunday in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Cirque Italia will be making a stop in Fort Walton Beach this week.
Cirque Italia Gold Unit Performers, part of American’s first traveling water circus, will perform March 5-8 at the North Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach.
A media release says performers will take guests on a “magical trip around the globe.”
“This year our clowns will act as pilot and co-pilot to take you on an incredible journey around the globe,” the media release says. “Plan to make stops in more than 8 countries including Mexico, France, Japan, and more.”
The show features master jugglers, high wire fanatics, contortion, and even a “wheel of death.” A promotional video shows the performers completing stunts while waterfalls from up above them.
Below is all the information you need to know to attend:
Location, Dates, and Times:
When: March 5-8
Where: 1958 Lewis Turner Blvd, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
At: in the parking lot of the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds – Under the white and blue tent.
· March 5 – Thursday: 7:30pm
· March 6 – Friday: 7:30pm
· March 7 – Saturday: 1:30pm, 4:30pm, & 7:30pm
· March 8 – Sunday: 1:30pm & 4:30pm
Cost and Purchase Info:
For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com. Tickets can be purchased now starting at $10 to $50, depending on availability. Cirque Italia offers one free child admission with every full priced paying adult ticket in levels 2 or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts, or deals.
Box office hours:
The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.
Non-show days: 10am – 6pm
On show days: 10am – 9pm
You may also purchase tickets through Cirque Italia’s website (cirqueitalia.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572.
