Christmas Parades – Various Locations

First up, now that all the leftover turkey has been finished from last week, its time to get into the Christmas spirit as we have Christmas parades galore! First up on Friday we have the Fairhope Christmas Parade where WKRG News 5 Anchor Rose Ann Haven and Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be with the Weather Beast. Then the Weather Beast will be rolling through Lucedale with WKRG News 5 Meteorologist Grant Skinner for their parade on Saturday!

Bladesmithing Grudge Match – Mobile

The Blacksmith Experience will be hosting the 2nd Annual “Bladesmithing Grudge Match at The Battleship” on Saturday, December 3rd from 9 AM to 3 PM. The event will be at the USS Alabama Battleship Park in Mobile. The competition event features 12 past champions and contestants from the History Channel TV Show, Forged in Fire. This is a fundraiser for the Non-Profit Organization “Forging A Difference” which uses blacksmithing to serve those who serve.

Theatrical Opening Weekends – Mobile

Then we have a couple of plays that kick off this weekend as The PACT Theater Company and the Joe Jefferson Playhouse both have shows that are beginning production in Mobile. The PACT Theater Company’s Little Women the Musical is already underway Thursday night with shows all weekend long finishing up on the 11th. Then we have The Joe Jefferson Playhouse with their production Rent that kicks off Friday night holding their finale on the 18th! Might as well catch both shows this weekend going down in Mobile!

Maddux Burns Charity Autograph Signings – Spanish Fort

Are you a fan of Major League Baseball? Do you like helping out noble causes? If you answered yes to these two questions, I have the perfect event for you as Los Angeles Dodgers pitching prospect and Mobile Native Maddux Bruns will be in Spanish Fort this Saturday, signing autographs for only $20, with proceeds going to Prodisee Pantry, a nonprofit community ministry providing emergency food and disaster relief. So, come on out and show your love and get an autograph from the hometown star!

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute – Mobile

“Money Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Come Together,” “Hey Jude,” and so many more classic hits that have shaped Western culture has come from the library of the legendary Beatles. As one of the most influential musical acts of all time it’s only natural that The Beatles would spawn a tribute band for audiences to relive those endless classics. That’s where The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute comes into play. Relive all of the Beatles classic hits at one show as they go through different eras and wardrobe changes to reflect the times. So, come on out to the Mobile Saenger Theater this Saturday at 8pm!