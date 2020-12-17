‘Christmas Express’ Now Open at Rich’s Carwash in Saraland

Rich’s Car Wash is ready to help you SHINE for the holidays!

(WFNA) SARALAND, Ala. –

During the holidays there’s nothing more essential than the family vehicle. We use it daily. We journey around in it all month, forced to push it through winter weather conditions. Yet, all our children see are a set of wheels leading to holiday lights. Why can’t they understand!?

This Christmas, Rich’s Car Wash is magically brightening everyone’s season. Rich’s in Saraland has transformed into the ‘Christmas Express,’ a wintery wonderland of seasonal fun for kids and chauffeurs alike.

Adults love the Christmas Express wash because Rich’s in Saraland gifts them a top tier car wash for only $10 (regular $20!) Little ones enjoy the express for the entertainment… dazzled by lasers, lights and sud-snow flurries!

Load up the fam, grab some cocoa, and ride thru our Christmas Express tonight!

LOCATION: 119 Shelton Beach Rd. Saraland, AL 36571

TIME: 5:30PM – 8PM

DATES: Open until December 23, 2020

PRICE: Tickets are $10. Club members are free.

BONUS: 25% of the proceeds will be donated to the Child Advocacy Center of Mobile!

The Gulf Coast CW’s Tori Blackmon visited the Christmas Express to see the excitement for herself. She drove away with a bright, shiny automobile and heaps of holiday spirit.

Follow our Gulf Coast CW Facebook page or Instagram to see more fun happening in the area.

See more of Tori Blackmon on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or her personal website.

LATEST POSTS: