The Chickasaw Civic Theater has been putting on great shows for a while and they are back at it again with another spectacular presentation: She Loves Me, featuring the directorial debut of Hannah Love, a long time thespian of the Chickasaw Civic Theater. She Loves Me is a Romantic Comedy placed in 1930’s Budapest, Hungary and has been described as the “You Got Mail,” with letters rather than emails. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for children. If you would like to know more about “She Loves Me,” watch todays episode of Things to do with Theo.