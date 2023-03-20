The Chickasaw Civic Theater is known for putting on great shows, including” The Play That Goes Wrong,” “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” and “She Loves Me.” Now they are gearing up for their latest installation titled “Is He Dead?” Is He Dead is one of the lesser-known works of legendary Playwright and satirist, Mark Twain about an artist who stages his own death to increase the value of his artwork. By all accounts this is going to be a great show and I definitely think you should check out today’s Things to do with Theo to learn more!