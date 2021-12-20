Check Out Our Sneak Peak For All American: Homecoming As The Next Chapter Begins February 21st

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) -- The cold shelter located in Milton will open on Tuesday, Dec. 21 and Wednesday, Dec. 22.

The shelter is located at the Ferris Hill Baptist Church. Those who would like to stay in the shelter must arrive between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. No one will be admitted into the shelter after 8:30 p.m. unless brought by law enforcement.