Changes could be coming to Fairhope Municipal Pier and surrounding area

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — An artist rendering shows what the Fairhope Municipal Pier and the surrounding area might look like once a new project is completed. A big change visitors will notice right off is the new parking area.

“If you want to go to the main pier parking is quite a ways,” council President Jack Burrell commenter during a recent meeting when the drawing was introduced.

Parking spaces in front of the pier would be removed, but a drop off area would be designed for those not able to walk to the pier entrance. The Working Waterfront Project is a $6.2 million RESTORE Act grant aimed at making improvements to the bluff and pier areas.

Engineers will now begin the design phase of the project. No timeframe has been given as to when the actual work will start.

