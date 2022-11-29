Everyone loves a good Christmas Bazaar and this one should be no different as Addie Mae Jackson 4 Hope will be holding their annual Christmas Bazaar with great food, games and giveaways! This event was started in the honor of Addie Mae Jackson, in an attempt to be able to spread some Christmas cheer to seniors in the area. Even her special sweet potato pies will be on sale for this great event! In addition to her sweet potato pies, there will also be fried fish plates too! This is a great event with free admissionat the Mt. Calvary PB Church in Mobile! If you would like to know more about this amazing event, check out today’s Things to do with Theo!