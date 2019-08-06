Catch a FREE Hill-Kelly Movie in the Park Friday Night!

(WFNA) The Hill-Kelly Movies in the Park Series will return to the Community Maritime Park in Downtown Pensacola on Friday, August 9th.

The Hill-Kelly Movies in the Park Series will return to the Community Maritime Park in Downtown Pensacola on Friday, August 9th. Kicking off the event will be Gulf Coast CW’s Tori B. who will broadcast LIVE on-air from Hunter Amphitheater, which overlooks the beautiful Pensacola Bay.

Families of all ages are encouraged to arrive early in order to claim a good spot on the lawn. Be sure to bring the lawn chairs or a picnic blanket!

Visit the Hill-Kelly Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram tent to grab some popcorn, settle in for a fun night and enjoy the show. The Gulf Coast CW will also have CWag and “Dragon Training” activities in the park leading up to showtime. Plus, multiple food trucks will be on-site if anyone gets hungry. We’re going to have a great time!

This FREE event is open to the public and includes FREE parking. The movie will begin at sunset, which normally is close to 7:45 PM. Seating is first-come, first-serve. Complimentary popcorn and a free water station will be available prior to the film. Pets are not permitted.

Curious about which movie will be playing or need more information about this event? Visit www.cityofpensacola.com for further details.

Follow GCCW on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for first-looks at other exciting events happening on the coast. Hang out with GCCW’s Tori B. by connecting with her on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or by checking out her personal website.