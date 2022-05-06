Burger Battle By The Bay – Pensacola

I can smell those burgers sizzling from here and I can’t wait! I’m talking about the Rotary Club of Pensacola SubWest’s Burger Battle By the Bay that’s coming up this Saturday starting at 11am at Vince J. Whibbs Community Maritime Park with me, your boy Theo as your guest Emcee! Attendees taste numerous bite-sized samples of mouthwatering grilled burgers made by both professional and amateur teams – and you can vote for your favorite! So come on down to the Burger Battle By The Bay!

Children’s Cup Regatta – Fairhope

Come on out to the Children’s Cup Regatta at the Fairhope Yacht Club this Saturday with Sailboat races starting at 12:30pm and live music and good times after the races featuring music from Doc Rodgers and the Rock Dodgers as well as a waterslide, games, crafts and Frios popsicles! This event is free for spectators and supports Children’s of Alabama!

No Limit Reunion – Mobile

Make ’em say UHHH, Nah Nah Nah Nah!!! The No Limit Soldier’s Reunion Tour is coming through Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile this Saturday with the gates opening at 3pm! Yes, Master P, Silkk the Shocker, Mystical, and more will be there with special guests Trina and Rich Boy, featuring DJ Tech. Tickets begin at $45 so get yours now!

NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship – Gulf Shores

The 2022 NCAA Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship Hosted by University of Alabama at Birmingham and Gulf Shores | Orange Beach Sports & Events is all this weekend in beautiful Gulf Shores! Witness history being made as sixteen of the country’s best beach volleyball teams battle it out to see who will take home the gold! So, get your seat in the sand because tickets are available now!

Crawfish Cook-Off – Bay Minette

READY, SET, BOIL! The Northern Baldwin County Chamber of Commerce presents their Crawfish Cookoff! So come on down Friday night in Downtown Bay Minette starting at 5:30 for all the Crawfish you can eat, have some cold ones and enjoy live music provided by SUGARCANE JANE with your boy Theo Williams as your guest Emcee!