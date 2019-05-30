Burden of Truth returns to GCCW for season two this Sunday, June 2!

Burden of Truth, starring Kristin Kreuk and Peter Mooney returns to the Gulf Coast CW for another season Sunday, June 2 at 7PM. Be sure you’re tuned in!

About Burden of Truth: Fast-rising corporate attorney Joanna Hanley (Kristin Kreuk, Smallville, Beauty and the Beast) returns to her small hometown of Millwood – a prairie town with an industrial past and uncertain future – to represent a major client in a case against some sick high school girls. She dispatches her case quickly and efficiently, crushing the girls and their small-town lawyer – her former high school classmate Billy Crawford (Peter Mooney, Rookie Blue, Camelot). After winning her case, she discovers the girls are sicker than anyone thought. Otherwise healthy young women have been overcome with uncontrollable twitches and seizures, making life unlivable. They need help. Joanna also realizes she may have unresolved personal business in town. Even though she’s a successful partner in a big law firm, she can’t ignore the feeling that something in her life is not right. She becomes convinced all the answers she’s seeking about her broken life can be found in her old hometown. And if she’s going to fix herself, she has to start where it all began – with uncovering all of her family’s deepest secrets.

Key Cast:

Kristin Kreuk – Smallville, Beauty and the Beast

Peter Mooney – Rookie Blue, Saving Hope

