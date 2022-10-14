Everyone has been touched by Diabetes in some form or another, and since it is known as a silent killer, many times people don’t even know that they are diabetic until something bad happens. This is why Gemini Studioz Empowerment is working hard in the community to educate and bring awareness to this terrible disease. On Saturday, November 19th, at Tricentennial Park they will be holding their Dia-Beat It Walk. You can walk or run, but either way you will have fun. If you’re looking for more information on the Dia-Beat It Walk, check out GeminiStudioz.com/DiabetesWalk.