Porchfest 2022 – Brewton

First up we have the Brewton Porchfest on Saturday from 8am til 3pm! This festival has arts and crafts, a car show, live entertainment, blueberries, blueberry bushes, t-shirts and food. There is also a free children’s section! Did I mention that this is the home of the original Blueberry Ice Cream? With a rock wall and inflatables, an obstacle course and live entertainment, you and the family are sure to have a great time at Brewton Porchfest 2022!

Mobile International Festival – Mobile

Then we have the 39th Annual Mobile International Festival down at The Grounds in Mobile Saturday from 10am til 4pm. This event allows the Gulf Coast to travel the world within a few very exciting hours. You will have the chance to see eclectic exhibits from across the globe, taste food from 30 countries all while getting the chance to shop for unique gifts with over 76 countries being represented. So, grab your passport and head to The Mobile International Festival on Saturday!

SBC Volleyball Championship – Foley

Are you ready for some Volleyball? The Sun Belt Conference Volleyball Championships is taking place at The Foley Event Center all weekend long all the way through til Sunday! 14 teams are represented in this tournament that will culminate Sunday at 1pm to determine who is the Sun Belt Volleyball Champion! So, if you want to see some high-level volleyball action, make your way to Foley this weekend! For a full list of games go to Sunbeltsports.org!

Winter Jam 2022 – Mobile

So, why cant I turn off the radio? You already know who it is as Ne-Yo and Monica are coming to the Mobile Civic Center Arena this Sunday for Winter Jam 2022! This show will be starting off at 6pm. These two chart toppers have come to define a generation of R&B with a combined 4 Grammys, 3 BET Awards, and 3 Soul Train Awards. Because as we already know It’s all about where you’re going, no matter where you’ve been, so let’s go to Winter Jam 2022!

Lighting of the Tree – Mobile

And last but not least we have the lighting of the Tree in Mardi Gras Park in Downtown Mobile this Friday with the Mobile Ballet Performance at 5:30, then Mr. Chris Cringle himself Santa Clause will arrive at 6pm with the tree lighting happening at 6:30 followed with music by The Vocalitas at 7. With a live DJ, Crafts, Holiday Princesses and Photo opportunities with Santa, this is the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit and spend some Yuletide time with the family!