Brewton Chamber of Commerce PCA Rodeo 2019

Get your boots on!

The 6th annual PCA Rodeo is coming up on Friday, October 11th and Saturday, October 12th at Obannon Park in Brewton, AL.

Come see professional cowboys and cowgirls compete in the PCA sanctioned rodeo. Thrilling activities include calf roping, barrel racing, bull riding and more!

Gates open at 6:00 pm both nights. Advance tickets will be $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets at the gate will be $15 for adults and $5 for children.

For more information call the Brewton Chamber at (251) 867-3224 or visit BrewtonChamber.com The PCA Rodeo also has an event page on Facebook.

