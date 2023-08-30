MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — The Gulf Coast CW is “Always Entertaining”, so we keep our show schedule fresh! Most of your favorites are still here, but some have moved to new times. Check out our new fall schedule that starts on September 4th!

4:30am – The Liquidator

5:00am – Storage Wars

5:30am – Pawn Stars

6:00am – The Drew Barrymore Show

7:00am – Gospel Truth

7:30am – Paid Programming

8:00am – The 700 Club

9:00am – The Jerry Springer Show

10am – Justice with Judge Mablean

10:30am – America’s Court with Judge Ross

11:00am – The Verdict with Judge Hatchett

Noon – Justice for All with Cristina Perez

1:00pm – We the People with Lauren Lake

2:00pm – TMZ Live

3:00pm – Karamo

4:00pm – The Jerry Springer Show

5:00pm – American Housewife

5:30pm – Young Sheldon

6:00pm – Seinfeld

6:30pm – The Big Bang Theory

7:00pm – CW Prime (changes nightly)

8:00pm – CW Prime (changes nightly)

9:00pm – WKRG News 5 at 9pm on The Gulf Coast CW

9:30pm – TMZ

10:00pm – iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas

11:00pm – Court Cam with Dan Abrams (Starts September 11)

Midnight – The First 48 (New time starts September 11)

1:00am – Law & Order: SVU

2:00am – Chicago Fire

3:00am – Access Hollywood

3:30am – Comics Unleashed

