Do you love boats? Well look no further as we have a great event that is coming up this weekend at Battleship Memorial Park, Boat Show on the Bay! With live music, over 100 vendors, food trucks TONS of boats, & so much more, this is not just any boat show, it is THE boat show to be at! There will also be WKRG News 5 personalities there! So, check out today’s Things to do with Theo to find out more about this awesome event!