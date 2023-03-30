Boat Show on the Bay – Mobile

The third installment of Boat Show on the Bay is here and its happening at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park all this weekend! Yes, that’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday filled with live music, tons of vendors, more food trucks that ever before and of course amazing boats! All of this with the amazing backdrop of the USS Alabama Battleship! So, make your way on down to Boat Show on the Bay this weekend!

UF/PSC Spring Festival of Flowers – Milton

Spring is officially here and what better way to spend it than being surrounded by amazing looking and smelling flowers? The UF/PSC Spring Festival of Flowers in Milton at the UF IFAS Pensacola State College is the perfect way to enjoy the new season! Starting Friday at 9am and lasting until this Sunday. In addition to flowers there will also be vendors and food trucks, all of the things you will need for a great time looking at the beautiful flowers.

Spring Kite Festival – Fort Walton Beach

What does a 100 ft octopus, 80 foot Panda and 50 ft gator have in common? They will be flying high at the Spring Kite Festival happening Saturday and Sunday in Fort Walton Beach from 10am-4pm. This is a free event and an easy way to enjoy a beautiful weekend down at the beach on the Emerald Coast. There will also be professional stunt kite flying demonstrations, free kite flying lessons and more, so make your way to Fort Walton Beach this weekend for the Spring Kite Festival!

5th Annual Craft Beer Fest – Biloxi

Then at MGM Park in Biloxi Saturday from 4 til 7pm we have the Biloxi Chamber 5th Annual Craft Beer Fest. The Craft Beer Fest will feature over 40 craft beers for your enjoyment! There will be live music, food and more! Must be 21 to attend and the event is designated driver complementary which means DD’s get in free. For more information go to MSCoastChamber.com

Easter Events – Multiple Locations

And last but not least, Easter is right around the corner, and I have a couple of events that you may want to hop on… See what I did there? Hop…? Never mind. First, we have Easter at the Exploreum Saturday from 10am til 4pm. There will be an Easter Egg hunt at 10:30 with plenty of demos as well as access to the awesome Toytopia exhibit! Then at Bellingrath Gardens and Home is their 2023 Easter Egg Hunt on the Great Lawn, with special hunts for different age groups, prizes, candy, breakfast and more!