I know we all love our fathers and we’re always looking for ways to show him that he’s appreciated. He never asks for much and is a little difficult to shop for on Father’s Day. Well Things To Do With Theo has the perfect solution to your troubles as Blues on the River moves to Cooper Riverside Park in Downtown Mobile for the All White Party! This is a great time where everyone can get together in a safe and peaceful enviroment to hang out next to the river and enjoy the smooth sounds of Jazz! Is there any better way to spend Father’s Day? I think not! So, check out this edition of Things To Do With Theo for all of the details!

