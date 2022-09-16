Blue Wahoos Final Homestand – Pensacola

The Blue Wahoos are playing their final weekend homestand of the season at Blue Wahoo Stadium in Pensacola as they take on the Biloxi Shuckers! Friday night it’s Bobblehead night, then on Saturday it’s Fireworks with a Jersey auction and then to close out the season Sunday night will be the final WKRG Family Night with Meteorologist Grant Skinner throwing out the first pitch, plus it’s the Blue Wahoo’s 10th season celebration!

10th Annual Throwdown – Mobile

We have the 10th Annual Throwdown presented by the Mobile Arts Council coming up Friday from 6-9pm at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile. The Throwdown is the Mobile Arts Council’s largest annual fundraising event. Enjoy live art and music, a silent auction, as well as food catered by Heroes Sports Bar & Grille and the Royal Scam, and of course, something cold to wash it down with! Proceeds go towards supporting Mobile’s thriving arts community.

Jambalaya Cook-off – Biloxi

Then at the Biloxi Bay RV Resort they will be having their Jambalaya Cook-off on Saturday starting at 11am! Biloxi Bay RV Resort has some great events as there are gonna be several prizes and there will be first place, 2nd place and third place as well as a People’s Choice award all paying out some big bucks! Add to that, there will be 2 live bands playing at 6:30pm with Cadie Calhoun & Fordie Hays

Paddle for Paws – Pascagoula

Next we have the Paddle for Paws Poker Float coming up this Saturday beginning at 9am at the Pascagoula Lighthouse Park. This is a fundraising event where %100 of the proceeds go to the Friends of Jackson County Animal Shelter Pets. This event is a poker run with stops along the Pascagoula River. You can kayak, canoe, boat, jet ski, or even bike or drive if you’re not a water person. Aww look at the doggo!

Saenger Theater Summer Movie Series – Pensacola

The Pensacola Saenger Theater is having their final installation of their Summer Movie Series Saturday night at 7pm as they will be showing Resident Evil! I know what you’re seeing right now looks like the real thing, but its just The Gulf Coast CW’s intro that will be showing before the movie begins. So, make your way over to the Pensacola Saenger Theater on Saturday for Resident Evil!