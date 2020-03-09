Blakeley State Park to host several events next week

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Several events are taking place next week in Spanish Fort at Historic Blakeley State Park.

On Wednesday, March 18, the park will partner with Five Rivers Delta Resource Center for a special guided birding cruise. Expert birder Kathy Hicks will help identify numerous species found in the lower Mobile-Tensaw Delta, one of the best birding locations in the nation.

On Friday, March 20, the first Sunset Cruise of the season from the Blakeley dock will take place in Spanish Fort. The cruise will depart at 6:15 p.m.

On Saturday, March 21, three more special nature-focused programs and cruises will be offered into the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta. At 9:00 a.m. there will be a unique art class, “Drawing and Painting Wildflowers,” taught by accomplished local artist Nancy Milford. Then, at 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the park’s event center, the Alabama 4H Science School presents two wildlife demonstration programs showcasing the state’s remarkable species of raptors, lizards and other animals. Both programs are complimentary with regular admission. Also on Saturday, the park, through a partnership with Five Rivers, will be offering two “Delta Discovery” cruises from the center’s Bartram Landing near the Causeway.

For a complete listing of all programs and cruise itineraries, including ticket pricing, please visit www.blakeleypark.com.

