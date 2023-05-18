Billybowlegs Pirate Festival – Fort Walton Beach

First up we have the 67th Billy Bowlegs Pirate Festival as this year they are Loud and Proud! Taking place at the Fort Walton Landing and Downtown Fort Walton Beach all weekend long beginning today, Captain Billy 67 is looking for a BIG turnout this year, so please come out and join him and his ‘Krewe in Black’ as they ‘Turn it up to 11!’ and take over the City of Fort Walton Beach!

McKemie Place Tennis Scramble – Mobile

Next up we have the McKemie Place Tennis Scramble happening on Sunday with the first match beginning at noon at the Country Club of Mobile. The McKemie Place is the regions only emergency shelter for unaccompanied homeless women, and proceeds will go to help spread awareness. It’s $90 per team to enter, with snacks and beverages included. However, its Doubles Female teams only.

Wonders Oddities Expo – Pensacola

Are you trying to get your spooky on but Halloween is too far away? Then come on out to the Wonders Oddities Expo that’s taking place at the Pensacola Florida Fairgrounds this Saturday and Sunday. Come check out the mystical, strange and unexplained as this traveling expo brings you a hauntingly good experience. Plus, tickets are only $10, so come on out to see the oddities!

An Evening with Taylor Hicks – OWA

Winner of the classic reality show, American Idol, Taylor Hicks will be performing at the OWA Theater this Saturday night with the show kicking off at 7pm. After winning the 5th season of American Idol, Hicks debut single “Do I Make You Proud” held the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and eventually went gold. Along with his most iconic songs , you will also hear the stories that went behind them. So, come on out for an Evening with Taylor Hicks!

Blue Wahoos Homestand – Pensacola

And last but not least, the Blue Wahoos have another homestand, this time taking on the Tennessee Smokies, with games from tonight all the way into Sunday at Blue Wahoos Stadium in Pensacola. This is a great way to spend the day with your family, especially when WKRG News 5 will be participating in Family Sunday with Baldwin County Reporter Whitney Liebold throwing out the games first pitch. Plus, the kids get to run the bases post game and a family toss in the outfield, it’s a great night for baseball!