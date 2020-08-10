The Gulf Coast CW | Big Bang Theory Watch and Win Contest

You could win a bundle of BIG BANG THEORY swag!

Watch The Big Bang Theory every night next week (8/17-8/21) at 6:30PM on Gulf Coast CW to get the daily keyword. While watching the episode, be on the look-out for Gulf Coast CW Star Tori B. telling you the special keyword. Once you know the keyword enter it in the contest form below for a chance to win! The keyword will change every night, so make sure you catch all 5 different key words.

There will be 2 winners for every keyword, totaling to 10 Big Bang Theory Swag Bag winners! The winners will be announced daily on The Gulf Coast CW’s Facebook page.

Winners will also be notified via email. They must acknowledge they won the prize within 48 hours. Winners will also need to come to the TV station and present a valid form of ID in order to pick up their swag bag.

Enter that keyword below for your chance to win!

LATEST STORIES: