Catch new episodes of your favorite shows this Fall on The Gulf Coast CW!

The CW Network features the hit series Riverdale, as well as Black Lightning, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Legacies, Charmed, Supernatural, The 100 and Dynasty.

Plus this Fall we’ve welcomed Nancy Drew and Batwoman.

Follow GCCW on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more CW episode trailers and first-looks at CW content.