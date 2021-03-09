BBQ and Blues! The Match Made in Heaven!

Ok everyone, I have something very important to talk to you about. There is something very near and dear to my heart coming up, that I want to tell the world about; and that is the Foley BBQ and Blues Cookoff! Now, if you know me, you know there are two things that I LOVE! Those things are food and music, and more specifically BBQ and the Blues, and the two will come together in a holy combination of epic proportions this Saturday from 11AM til 4PM.

The road to deliciousness leads to Heritage Park in Downtown Foley, where I have my loosest pair of jeans ready to wear, as I prepare to throwdown with all of the delectable treats that will be there when I arrive! The mere thought of being surrounded by stations dedicated to smoking of meats, with the aroma of ribs, chicken, brisket, among other tasty bites engulfing my nose, brings this fat boy the utmost joy one can imagine. But here’s the thing; as awesome of an event this is to attend, what makes it even cooler is that it’s benefiting organizations like ACEd (Aligning Civil Engagement with Education), Student Teacher Grants, and individual initiatives that impact the community such as Big Brothers and Big Sisters, snacks and school uniforms for the kids. You already know that the Gulf Coast CW is here for the kids!

All hyperbole aside, this is going to be a great event with a lot of great food and entertainment for a really good cause, because as you know, the youth is our future, so we should do all that we can to support any event or organization that is working for their betterment. Especially when barbecued meats are involved, so make sure you come out and join me chowing down and jamming out!

For more information on the BBQ and Blues Cookoff, please visit:

https://www.foleybbqandblues.net/