For today’s edition of Things to do with Theo, Jon Robitaille from Bay Cities Improv joins Theo Williams on The Gulf Coast CW to tell us all about the Murder Creek Mystery Tours that I was able to personally experience during a summer episode of “Destination Gulf Coast”.

The Murder Creek Mystery show isn’t your typical murder mystery show where the cast has a lot of high energy and interactive fun with the audience. Also, in addition to the shows that they presently hold, they are looking to put together a pirate themed show here in the near future, so we are only witnessing the very beginning of what is in store for the Murder Creek Mystery crew!

If you would like to find more events to have a blast with or if you have an event that you would like to promote, check us out right here at GulfCoastCW.com, because we’re always entertaining!