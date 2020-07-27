Baldwin County graduate finds ways to give back during summer break

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Demarcus Rudolph works two jobs and goes to college, but he still finds time to help his community.

“You should always go above and beyond for anybody,” he said.

He created Mary’s Dream in memory of his grandmother. It’s a foundation started in Baldwin County, but there are no limits to its reach.

“She was the person in the community that people came to for everything. She gave back. So I was like I want to be like her when I grow up,” he said.

Demarcus is known for giving back to nursing homes and helping anyone he can when he’s in town on school break.

“If I could give somebody the clothes off my back, in a heartbeat I would,” he said.

This week he’s washing cars and hoping to raise enough money for kids who need school supplies next month. He tells WKRG News 5 he’s taking a portion of his paychecks and putting money back into the foundation. Those funds, along with his car wash earnings, will help make school a little easier for a lot of parents this year, he says.

“I just focus on the giving part because that’s what we’re supposed to do. You’re supposed to bend over backwards for people,” Demarcus added.

You can learn more about Mary’s Dream here.

LATEST STORIES