Daphne, Ala. (WKRG) –About 50 major employers from several industries want to connect with potential employees. They’ll be represented at the 2020 Baldwin County Career and Job Fair set for March 10.

“Whether you’re under-employed, just graduating or have been searching for the perfect fit, the Career & Job Fair offers the chance to see what’s available,” said Eastern Shore Chamber Workforce Development Director Christina Hellmich. “Don’t wait to make your next move, now is the time.”

Job seekers are encouraged to come dressed for success with plenty of resumes.

The fair will be held March 10 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Daphne Civic Center.

For more information call the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce at (251) 928-6387, or visit www.eschamber.com