The Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation's 3rd Annual Masquerade Ball is coming up on June 11th at 6pm at the Daphne Civic Center. The Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation is a foundation that helps Cancer patients with their bills, because as we all know, bills don't stop just because someone may be sick. That's why this is a great event, because the mission statement is so real. This is another event where we're out to party for a purpose. This time it's to help persons diagnosed with cancer, so make sure you come on out to the Anchor Cross Masquerade Ball!

