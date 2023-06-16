MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — The CW Network has renewed ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING and SUPERMAN & LOIS for the 2023-24 broadcast season, it was announced today by Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING will return for a 13-episode third season, while SUPERMAN & LOIS has been renewed for a 10-episode fourth season.

“We are thrilled to bring ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING and SUPERMAN & LOIS back to The CW,” commented Schwartz. “These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all of television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons.”

ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING is a young adult sports drama set against the backdrop of the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University, where Black excellence is a way of life. The series is centered around tennis player Simone Hicks (Geffri Maya), baseball prodigy Damon Sims (Peyton Alex Smith) and the diverse group of friends they have cultivated at Bringston University. A spin-off of ALL AMERICAN, ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING is from Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios, with executive producers Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Marqui Jackson, and Lindsay Dunn.

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever — dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society. Based on the characters from DC Comics created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, SUPERMAN & LOIS season three is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Brent Fletcher and Geoff Johns.