Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo to open new location next week

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo has selected an opening date for its new location.
The zoo plans to open to the public at its new location in Gulf Shores on Wednesday, March 11.
The new facility is much larger than the previous one and is located on Oak Road East, north of the Intracoastal Waterway.
LATEST STORIES:
- 7th Annual Blue Angels Rock N Fly Race Scheduled for March 21st
- Safety procedures enhanced at West Florida Hospital following coronavirus uptick
- BREAKING: Warren ends 2020 presidential bid after Super Tuesday rout
- Bureau of Pardons and Paroles to open day reporting center in Baldwin County
- Monster Jam returns to the Pensacola Bay Center in March