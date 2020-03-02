Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo to open new location next week

Gulf Coast CW
Posted: / Updated:

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo has selected an opening date for its new location.

The zoo plans to open to the public at its new location in Gulf Shores on Wednesday, March 11.

The new facility is much larger than the previous one and is located on Oak Road East, north of the Intracoastal Waterway.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories