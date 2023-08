MOBILE, Ala. (The Gulf Coast CW) — The Gulf Coast CW will broadcast 13 ACC football games this fall. Here is the schedule of games. We will update as more games are announced.

Saturday, September 9 – 5:30pm CST – Cincinnati @ Pitt

Saturday, September 16 – 1pm CST – Virginia Military Institute @ NC State

Click HERE to find where to watch The Gulf Coast CW on your channel lineup.